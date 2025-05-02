The four-bedroom terraced house is in Warwick Road, in the heart of the town centre and part of the early development of Worthing. It is Grade II listed with accommodation over four floors.

The current owners have lived there for 17 years and have loved watching the changing seasons at Denton Gardens from the roof terrace. In the spring and early summer, before the trees are in full leaf, there are spectacular views of the coast.

The agents say the secluded roof terrace is a standout feature of this beautiful home. There is also a courtyard garden adjoining the dining area, perfect for breakfast in the summer.

Accommodation includes a spacious lounge, dining room with AGA, sitting room / TV snug, modern fitted kitchen, four double bedrooms with balcony to the main bedroom, a study / fifth bedroom and modern bathroom.

The agents say the layout is versatile, with spacious internal living space. The open-plan lower ground floor makes a perfect party room.

Internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all this house has to offer, within 100 metres of the seafront.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Warwick Road, Worthing This Georgian town house with a private roof terrace and balcony has come on the market with a guide price of £750,000 Photo: Zoopla

2 . Warwick Road, Worthing The secluded roof terrace is a standout feature of this beautiful home Photo: Zoopla

3 . Warwick Road, Worthing The balcony has views down to Worthing seafront Photo: Zoopla