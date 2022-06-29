Inside 'investment opportunity' flats in Eastbourne's Little Chelsea

This set of four one bedroom flats is in the heart of Eastbourne’s Little Chelsea shopping area, and is billed by the agents selling the property as a good opportunity for investment.

Each of the flats is fitted with a modern kitchen and bathroom.

Two benefit from gas boilers and the other two have electric systems.

All four properties are let on assured shorthold tenancies, and all qualify for parking permits.

The block is leasehold, with 112 years remaining on the lease.

On the market for £525,000, the block of four flats is being sold by The Letting Specialist & The Property Specialist via Zoopla.

Visit Zoopla for more information.

