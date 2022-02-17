Inside the Chichester North Street apartment which has just gone on the market for £835,000

Stairs lead up to an entrance hall which gives access to the open-plan kitchen and living area. The Hubble designed kitchen includes an Aga and integrated fridge freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher. The living area features beautiful sash windows with exposed brickwork and a striking feature wall. The living room gives access to the master bedroom and en-suite shower room. There are a further two bedrooms and a family bathroom. All bedrooms feature built-in storage space. There is also a car parking space.