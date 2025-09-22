Internal alterations could create family home at iconic Listed mansion in West Sussex

An application has been submitted for internal alterations at an iconic mansion in Bolney.

Application DM/25/2172 has appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk for Wykehurst House at Wykehurst Park in Colwood Lane.

The notice said: “Internal alterations to form a family home, new services throughout and alterations to layout, including new partitions walls, new doors, architraves, skirting and cornicing.”

Historic England said Wykehurst is a Grade II Listed building that dates back to 1872-4. It is described as a large mansion in the style of a French chateau.

Wykehurst House in Wykehurst Park, Bolney. Photo: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Wykehurst House in Wykehurst Park, Bolney. Photo: Google Maps

