Internal alterations could create family home at iconic Listed mansion in West Sussex
Application DM/25/2172 has appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk for Wykehurst House at Wykehurst Park in Colwood Lane.
The notice said: “Internal alterations to form a family home, new services throughout and alterations to layout, including new partitions walls, new doors, architraves, skirting and cornicing.”
Historic England said Wykehurst is a Grade II Listed building that dates back to 1872-4. It is described as a large mansion in the style of a French chateau.
