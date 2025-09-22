Internal alterations could create family home at iconic Listed mansion in West Sussex

An application has been submitted for internal alterations at an iconic mansion in Bolney.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Application DM/25/2172 has appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk for Wykehurst House at Wykehurst Park in Colwood Lane.

The notice said: “Internal alterations to form a family home, new services throughout and alterations to layout, including new partitions walls, new doors, architraves, skirting and cornicing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic England said Wykehurst is a Grade II Listed building that dates back to 1872-4. It is described as a large mansion in the style of a French chateau.

Wykehurst House in Wykehurst Park, Bolney. Photo: Google Maps

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.