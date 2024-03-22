Lewes character cottage sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid-terrace 1 Little East Street was among 147 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakley, it sold for £154,000 after strong bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 March.

The cottage is situated in the heart of Lewes, close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station and many pubs and restaurants.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Although this period cottage arranged over three floors needs improvement throughout, our bidders could see that its character shines through.

“It retains some features, including sash windows and exposed beams and has a double bedroom and attic/study room. It will make an excellent home for an owner-occupier or could be let to generate a good income, once works have been carried out.”

A small lock-up shop in central location at 2 Blatchington Road in the coastal town of Seaford between Brighton and Eastbourne went under the gavel at £25,000.

The property occupies a prominent corner location at the junction with Clinton Lane, close to the town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities.

Richard added: “We felt that this single storey end-terrace commercial unit had great potential for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, and our purchaser agreed.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May. Entries close on 8 April with the catalogue available from 12 April.