Lewes terraced house sells for £401,000

A terraced house needing updating in a popular residential area of Lewes went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

SOLD: Two-bedroom 9 Talbot Terrace in Lewes went under the gavel at £401,000

Two-bedroom 9 Talbot Terrace was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakley, it was sold for £401,000 after strong interest at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 8 February.

Senior Auction Appraiser & Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Although needing refurbishment throughout, this bay fronted terraced property proved exceptionally popular.

“Many bidders may well have been attracted by the potential that the property offers for extending into the roof, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is situated in a popular residential location in the heart of Lewes town centre close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities. It has an attractive west facing tiered rear garden with flower and shrub boarders.

