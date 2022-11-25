Listed building: Historic Plaistow cottage goes on sale

An historic cottage in the heart of the village of Plaistow has gone on sale.

The pretty Grade II listed cottage is believed to date from Medieval times and has been in the same family for 40 years.

The quintessential country cottage has a number of beams and is surround by idyllic well cared for cottage gardens.

The property – on sale for £525,000 – has one double bedroom and one single bedroom, a sitting room with inglenook fireplace and log burner, a kitchen/dining room, a garden room, a greenhouse and shed, and a double garage.

The house is a short walk to the centre of the village where amenities include a shop and cafe, pub, primary school and clubs to suit different age groups and interests.

The property is on sale through independent Wisborough Green estate agents Penfolds, tel 01403 289414.

1. Historic country cottage The property is surrounded by well cared for cottage gardens Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Historic country cottage There is a light and airy kitchen/dining room Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Historic country cottage The grounds include a garden room Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Historic country cottage The sitting room has an inglenook fireplace with a log burner Photo: Contributed Photo Sales