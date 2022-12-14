This Grade II listed cottage is believed to date from the 18th century.

The semi-detached cottage is arranged over three floors and has a landscaped gardens and parking, it has been extensively updated by the current owners but still retains many original features including exposed beams.

Through the solid oak door you enter the tiled floor into the living room, which is dominated by the inglenook fireplace with gas fire, window seat, and engineered oak flooring.

The adjacent dining room has double doors to the garden, access to the kitchen and stairs to the first floor. This room also has exposed beams, Oak flooring and a step up to the pretty cloakroom with leaded stained glass door and tiled floor.

The long kitchen has a vaulted ceiling exposing beams and the original flint wall. It is double aspect with views to the side and garden. There are many painted units in solid oak with complimentary worktops and tiled splashback, tiled floor, integrated double Rangemaster oven with oversized hob.

On the first floor is the large main bedroom and window seat while adjacent is the bathroom with freestanding claw foot bath, oversized shower cubicle, high level flush w.c.Another flight of stairs leads to the second bedroom which is currently set up as an office with eaves storage and bed area.

To the front is a parking space and small raised bed garden while at the rear is a South facing garden designed by a horticulturist with many mature tropical plants including bamboo and banana plants and trees giving three separate seating areas. There is a large shed with power and both side and rear access to the allocated parking space.

The property is on the market for a guide price of between £500,000-£530,000 with H J Burt & Son on Zoopla.

