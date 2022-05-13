Little Walstead Farm in Haywards Heath on market for £2,000,000 – in pictures

It has five bedrooms and is being sold through Savills - Haywards Heath.
The home is situated in a semi-rural position and has a wealth of period features with the main property being arranged over three floors with a cellar.
There is also a one-bedroom annexe attached to the main house, which has a private garden.
A traditional wood framed Sussex barn lies to the east of the main house.
There is a three-bedroom flat with a garage at the far end of the outbuilding too. This offers garages, a workshop with a WC and kitchen, a boiler room, access to oil tanks, and a partially converted first floor offices and storage.
The home boasts gardens, paddocks (five acres) and woodland (seven acres) as well.
