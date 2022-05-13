Little Walstead Farm in Haywards Heath on market for £2,000,000 – in pictures

The freehold property in East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield, appeared on Zoopla on Tuesday, May 10.

It has five bedrooms and is being sold through Savills - Haywards Heath.

The home is situated in a semi-rural position and has a wealth of period features with the main property being arranged over three floors with a cellar.

There is also a one-bedroom annexe attached to the main house, which has a private garden.

A traditional wood framed Sussex barn lies to the east of the main house.

There is a three-bedroom flat with a garage at the far end of the outbuilding too. This offers garages, a workshop with a WC and kitchen, a boiler room, access to oil tanks, and a partially converted first floor offices and storage.

The home boasts gardens, paddocks (five acres) and woodland (seven acres) as well.

Drawing room The drawing room has a working woodburner fitted into the inglenook

Kitchen The kitchen/breakfast room has a four oven solid fuel Aga and space for a table and chairs

Bedrooms On the first floor are three bedrooms, two with access to the dressing room and bathroom

Grounds The farmhouse is surrounded by its own gardens and grounds