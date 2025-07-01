London leavers seek countryside and commutability in Crowborough

Regularly named one of the best locations in East Sussex for commuters, the leafy town of Crowborough is a true blend of countryside and commuter convenience.

A location that seems worlds away from the city but is still only a 69-minute train journey to Central London, Crowborough is fast becoming one of the top commuter spots in the South East. Offering a selection of new properties ideal for city professionals keen on settling down away from the city’s hustle and bustle, The Brambles by Elivia Homes is located on the edge of Crowborough’s flourishing town centre, benefitting from easy access to nature, excellent nearby amenities, and fantastic transport connections.

The Brambles is an impressive collection of 26 homes, ranging from two bedroom apartments and three bedroom chalet bungalows to two, three and four bedroom family houses. Situated between Ashdown Forest, part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and Crowborough town’s vibrant centre, homes at The Brambles are perfect for London renters keen on moving further out of the city in search of a slower pace of life. Just a short walk from the development is Crowborough station, where commuters can hop on a direct train to London Bridge in just over an hour, meaning the capital is within easy reach when needed.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “The Brambles offers a practical solution for professionals keen on escaping the city, showcasing a selection of homes that balance accessibility to London with the benefits of countryside living. The wealth of diverse natural environments and extensive leisure amenities in the local area, plus the regular direct train links into London, makes this development of choice for commuters in a charming East Sussex postcode.”

Designed for effortless modern living, each home at The Brambles showcases Elivia Homes’ signature craftsmanship and attention to detail. A typical apartment offers a bright, open-plan kitchen and living area which create the ideal space for hosting friends and family, whilst en-suites and single-level layouts ensure easy accessibility. Each apartment has access to its own private outdoor space, with designated parking for added convenience.

Ideal for young professionals and retirees seeking close proximity to nature, The Brambles is 15 minutes’ drive from Ashdown Forest – an area with special international protection for its wildlife, and the inspiration behind A.A Milne’s Winnie the Pooh character. As the South East’s largest free public access space, it offers unparalleled natural beauty alongside landmarks like ‘Pooh Sticks Bridge’. Crowborough has multiple green spaces within the town itself, including Crowborough Country Park, a recently rewilded quarry. Award-winning boutique vineyards like Downsview Vineyard and sustainability pioneers such as Off the Line offer tours and tastings a short drive away.

The apartments are conveniently situated for the town centre, which reliably provides for all practical essentials and much more. The town offers a full spectrum of supermarket chains from Lidl to Waitrose and a range of independent cafés, pubs, restaurants, gift shops and tea rooms. Crowborough has a thriving community spirit, strengthened by establishments such as the Crowborough Community Centre. Here, there are plenty of volunteering opportunities for local residents who would like to be directly involved in events and activities taking place in their community.

Just a short drive from Crowborough, the historic spa town of Royal Tunbridge Wells provides a wider selection of retail and leisure facilities, including quirky independent shops and big-name brands, a vibrant café culture and an abundance of beautiful country houses and estates.

For sports and wellness enthusiasts, Crowborough and its surrounding villages offer exceptional choice. Within a 25-minute drive, golfers can access over 10 courses including the prestigious East Sussex National. Crowborough boasts its own Beacon Golf Club, the highest point in East Sussex, offering panoramic views stretching 30 miles to the South Coast on clear days. At the foot of the Ashford Forest Park is The Bull Track, a large bike park drawing cyclists from across the South East. The town's excellent facilities continue, with Crowborough Leisure Centre hosting a swimming pool and gym facilities, mind and body classes, an indoor cycling studio and a wide sports offering that includes badminton, pickleball, table tennis and five-a-side football.

Prices at The Brambles start from £315,000 for the final two-bedroom apartments. Prices for the houses start from £649,000. For further information, visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/brambles or call 01892 646440.