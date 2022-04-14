This antique clock showroom and workshop, with a two-bedroom maisonette over, is in North Street, Lewes SUS-220414-113039001

Look around Sussex antique clock showroom and workshop on sale for £1,100,000

An antique clock showroom and workshop with a two bedroom maisonette over the premises in Lewes is now on the market for £1,100,000.

By Julia Northcott
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:53 am

The WF Bruce premises is listed for sale via agents Oakley Property on Zoopla, where it is described as ‘a unique Grade II listed property spanning over 2,700 sq ft of versatile accommodation’.

It is suggested the multi-use residential and commercial property would convert into a townhouse, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The property incudes a spacious front showroom which the agent suggests would make a good drawing room, and a downstairs workshop, which the agent suggests would make a good kitchen/dining area.

The property, in North Street, also features views over Cuilfail and the nearby golf course.

There is also a rear courtyard garden with a potting shed and a flint wall - a ‘real suntrap’.

