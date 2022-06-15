This property, in Hempstead Lane, is on the market for £1,350,000.

Look around this fine home in Hailsham with extensive grounds and gardens

These two detached bungalows are set in 11 acres of beautiful gardens and ancient woodland, and are located in a quiet and rural location just on the outskirts of Hailsham.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 9:50 am

The property is approached from a quiet country road, large electric wooden gates lead you through to a paved driveway offering plenty of parking for several cars and vehicles.

The main home has been completely renovated and the owners have constructed a second dwelling. The main house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bespoke dressing room, a refitted kitchen dining and family room and a sizable lounge.The second bungalow consists of an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen a double bedroom and bathroomThere are also outbuildings including a home office and a modern static home.

On the market for £1,350,000, this property is being sold by Fine and County via Zoopla.

Hempstead Lane, Hailsham

Hempstead Lane, Hailsham

Hempstead Lane, Hailsham

Hempstead Lane, Hailsham

