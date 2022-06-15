Look around this fine home in Hailsham with extensive grounds and gardens

The property is approached from a quiet country road, large electric wooden gates lead you through to a paved driveway offering plenty of parking for several cars and vehicles.

The main home has been completely renovated and the owners have constructed a second dwelling. The main house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bespoke dressing room, a refitted kitchen dining and family room and a sizable lounge.The second bungalow consists of an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen a double bedroom and bathroomThere are also outbuildings including a home office and a modern static home.