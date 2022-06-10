LOOK INSIDE: 9-bed Mid Sussex country manor that Queen Victoria once stayed in is on the market

Tanyard Manor spans more than 9,800 sq ft, including a self-contained annexe and various outbuildings.

The grounds extend to over 8 acres and includes a four car open bay garage, heated outside swimming pool, all weather tennis court, six hole practice golf course, croquet lawn or putting green, fishing lake, pond, stream and paddock.

The original part of the house was built in the mid 1400’s and was used as a medieval tannery run by the monks of St Pancras in Lewes.

The house also boasts royal connections, as Queen Victoria once stayed here on her way back from Brighton to London.

You enter the house through the main original front door and into a light entrance hallway. To the left of the hallway is the main dining room and to the right is the main drawing room both accessed by old oak doors.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a large room which measures 20’3 x 18’7. The kitchen comprises stone tiled flooring, built in seating bench, numerous storage cupboards and drawers, stainless steel sink and drainer and circular prep sink, space and plumbing for a dishwasher, space for an undercounter fridge and a large walk in pantry.

Another oak latched door takes you to a storage larder, separate toilet and laundry room.

One of the bedroom has an inner hallway which leads to an en-suite bathroom which has a Jacuzzi/bath with shower over, a large sauna, W/C, wash basin, heated towel rail, and an attractive decorative fireplace with black iron grate.

This additional detached cottage offers a four car open bay garage, two offices with full internet connectivity, a completely self-contained cottage, a gym or games room, three store rooms and a large workshop.

The cottage is a perfect space for a member of staff, an elderly relative, an older child wanting their independence from the main household, or as guest accommodation. It consists of a kitchen on the ground floor with enough room for a dining room table and chairs.

Adjacent to the gym/games room can be found a log store, general store room, workshop with power and light, outside toilet and another room, presently used for office storage, but could easily become a den or study or similar.

Its grounds include a heated outside swimming pool, tennis court, golf course, croquet lawn or putting green, fishing lake, pond, stream and paddock. There is a small orchard and fruit plants just next to the glasshouses.

There are three agricultural barns within the grounds of Tanyard Manor which front onto Horsted Lane with vehicle access.

From Tanyard Manor the main high streets of East Grinstead and Haywards Heath are only a short drive away.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by The Agency UK.

