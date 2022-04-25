Look inside idyllic Sussex country cottage with tennis courts and swimming pool

Originally part of the Glyndebourne estate,this gated property in Potato Lane, Ringmer, is a great example of a detached ‘cottage’ style residence.

Set behind iron gates and a rolling driveway, the land is just under acres and internally provides in excess of 3,000 sq ft of living space.

There are three reception rooms, and a kitchen extension complete with central island and modern workshops, and looks out over the extensive gardens all the way out to the South Downs.

The main living room has vaulted ceilings and a mezzanine level.

On the market for £1,750,000, Ashton Green Cottage is being sold by agent Mishons via Zoopla.

