Look inside new build Herstmonceux family home with huge garden and open plan living space with stunning views from bi-folds

The family home has three bathrooms and two reception rooms and has been finished to a very high standard. It has oak beams and staircase and the countryside views are uninterrupted.

The downstairs family living area is a popular open plan style and has huge bi-fold doors out to the 108ft garden, which overlooks miles of countryside.

Details and photos from Zoopla.

