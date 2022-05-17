Marringdean Road, Billingshurst, RH14

Look inside: £2,300,000 home with tennis court and pool near Horsham

This 6-bed detached home is on the market in Billingshurst for £2,300,000.

By Megan O'Neill
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:42 pm

Beke Hall has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Set in more than 2.5 acres of mature gardens and grounds, a substantial detached house offering flexible accommodation including and independent living wing, which can be used for alternative purposes.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. There are five further bathrooms and a family bathroom.

There is an annexe with sitting room, bedroom, kitchen, wet room and cloakroom

The home also has an indoor swimming pool and changing room.

The Weald School and Billingshurst Primary School are within one mile.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

Sold by House Partnership.

1. 6-bed detached home for £2,300,000

