Look inside: Stunning £1,750,000 Grade 2 listed country manor in Horsham

Forest Grange Manor is a 6-bed Grade II listed country house, originally built as a single residence and believed to date from 1913.

The main house has been divided into separate residences, with further properties in the old stables and courtyard.

South Wing occupies the south eastern portion of the main property, and features some of the most stunning period details including mullioned windows, high ceilings, embellished plasterwork ceilings and spacious rooms.

The principal reception room is the sitting room, which is ideal for formal entertaining. It retains many of the original features and the focal point is an impressive working stone fireplace. The separate cinema room offers further, less formal reception space.

The single-storey, open plan kitchen/dining/family room has been completely remodelled and extended by the current owners.

Lying off the kitchen is a study, with fitted shelving and French doors to the terrace. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

From the reception hall, the turned staircase gives access to the first and second floors.

The principal bedroom has a bay window with wonderful views, a free standing bath in front of a working fireplace, separate en suite shower room, and plenty of built in cupboards. There are two further bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor; the second floor offers three bedrooms (one en suite) and a shower room.

Forest Grange Manor is approached via long private road which winds through beautiful countryside, leading up to the manor and the parking area ahead of the property.

South Wing has a double garage, and has south east facing gardens.

There is a crown pavilion with power and heating, offering a fantastic space to entertain al fresco.

In addition to its private garden, South Wing has the benefit of access to two tennis courts.

The home is located in Forest Grange, Horsham, West Sussex RH12.

Photos and details from Zoopla.

1. Forest Grange Manor, Forest Grange, Horsham, West Sussex RH12. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

