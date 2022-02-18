Look inside the seven cheapest houses for sale in Eastbourne now - all £250,000 and under

From a period fishermen’s cottage to two and three bedroom family homes – first-time buyers and investors should take a look at these.

First on our list is a chain-free three bedroom mid-terraced house in Etchingham Road. It has off-road parking and is well presented. It is listed on Zoopla for £240,000.

The next one featured in our picture gallery is an 18th century fisherman’s cottage with period features and a secluded rear garden. It has two bedrooms, is in Burfield Road, off Seaside, and has a guide price of £225,000.

In the same Seaside area is a two bedroom end of terrace in Sandwich Street which is being sold by modern auction and has a starting price of £180,000. It has two bedrooms and is need for modernisation.

Number four in our gallery is a £240,000 three bedroom terraced house in Wilton Avenue, Hampden Park. It’s a spacious property with a kitchen/breakfast room and a small rear conservatory.

Next is a two bedroom end of terrace house in Sovereign Harbour listed for £240,000. New to the market, this back-to-back style terrace in The Portlands has an open plan style sitting/dining room and allocated parking space.

A £250,000 chain-free mid-terrace house in Elderwood Close, Hampden Park, is the next one in the picture gallery and it has two good-sized double bedrooms, parking, garden and a garage.

Last on the list is a semi-detached house for just £239,950 but this is only available to investors and is currently let. It has two bedrooms, an allocated parking space and lawned rear garden and is in Sorrel Close, Langney.

All these details and photographs are currently listed on Zoopla.

