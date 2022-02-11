Look inside this 7-bed detached property on the market for £2,500,000

Brackenwood has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms and is on the market for £2,500,000.

It is believed to date from 1911, and it has been extended and improved over the years.

The house has retained many period features, including picture rails, wooden floors and oak window frames, which now benefit from double glazed windows, but also boasts a Clive Christian kitchen with granite worktops, central island with end grain wooden chopping board, Aga and a walk in larder.

The dining room opens out onto the terrace, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining, and gardens beyond.

On the first floor, the split level landing provides a spacious area with full length windows overlooking the formal gardens.

Outside there is also a heated swimming pool, pool house, tennis court, double garage, two stables, a workshop with tractor store/store room and paddocks with approximately 4.9 acres of land.

Brackenwoon is situated in a quiet rural location, on the outskirts of Colgate village, and enjoys convenient access to the M23, Gatwick, Heathrow and London, as well as the South Coast.

The historic market town of Horsham provides a comprehensive range of facilities including Swan Walk shopping centre,

All details and photos are from Zoopla.

