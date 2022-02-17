Look inside this “true one off” £2,000,000 home on the river

River House, in Bury, is positioned within a plot of approximately 7 acres surrounded by fields, large pond and river frontage with own jetty.

The home has been remodelled and extended by the current owners and is laid out over four levels offering generously proportioned room sizes and flexibility for the new owners.

In total there are 4/5 bedrooms, 3 with en suite facilities, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, study, TV room/bedroom 5, shower room, family bathroom and a triple aspect living/dining room with far reaching views.

The master bedroom is large enough to be split if required and also offers two en suite bathrooms with walk-in wardrobes/dressing rooms and two balconies.

There is a double car port leading to the double garage. An indoor exercise pool room which over looks the rear gardens.

Outside within the gardens and fields are a number of areas to be enjoyed with various outbuildings, horse box and water supply.

With solar panels and ground source heat pump supplying under floor heating the running costs are remarkable for a property of this size.

River House is located at the end of Church Lane, Bury, near the church and river.

The entrance to the driveway leading to the property is located on the right hand side between Ferry and Jessamine Cottage.

Bury is within the South Downs National Park and is equidistant from the picturesque historic castle town of Arundel, 4 miles to the south, and Pulborough 4 miles to the north, both with mainline stations with services to London and the south coast. A further train station is at Amberley, about 1.5 miles.

Photos and details from Zoopla.

