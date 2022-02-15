Look inside top floor apartment in Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour, with stunning sea views

The two-bedroom property in Chatham Green has an entrance hall, cloak room, lounge/diner, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, balcony with sea views, two bedroom both with en suite and secure underground parking.
The property is being sold chain free for £335,000 by Ancells,via Zoopla.
Visit zoopla.co.uk for more information.
1.
Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092741001
2.
3.
4.
