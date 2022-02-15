Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092731001

Look inside top floor apartment in Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour, with stunning sea views

This stunning top floor sea view apartment is in the sought-after North Harbour of Eastbourne, close to the sea, restaurants, and transport links.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:07 am

The two-bedroom property in Chatham Green has an entrance hall, cloak room, lounge/diner, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, balcony with sea views, two bedroom both with en suite and secure underground parking.

The property is being sold chain free for £335,000 by Ancells,via Zoopla.

Visit zoopla.co.uk for more information.

1.

Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092741001

Photo Sales

2.

Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092751001

Photo Sales

3.

Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092801001

Photo Sales

4.

Two bedroom apartement in Chatham Green, Sovereign Harbour, on the market for £335,000 SUS-220215-092811001

Photo Sales
Sovereign HarbourZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4