On the ground floor is an entrance hallway with cloakroom and utility area, an attractive kitchen/breakfast room with two walk in pantries leads in to the dining room which has a feature inglenook fireplace.

The generous sized dual aspect sitting room also has a feature fireplace, there is also a family room which has double doors leading onto the gardens.

On the first floor are five good sized bedrooms, a refitted Victorian style bathroom suite with bath and separate shower cubicle, there is also a shower room and a separate WC.

On the second floor are two further double bedrooms.

Outside are attractive gardens of 0.391 of an acre which surround the property to all sides and flanked by paddocks.

The formal mature gardens are mainly lawn area and are enclosed by trees and hedging. Double gates lead to a private parking area and there is a tandem garage and store to the side.

Savills - Reigate via Zoopla

