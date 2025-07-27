New build data reveals West Sussex among best for exceeding housing targets

New analysis sheds light on how Local Authorities are performing against government-set new build targets – with West Sussex ranking first among the regions exceeding targets.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings provide fresh insight into how well public funding translates into actual housing delivery.

The study produced by conveyancing solicitors, Bird & Co, examined recently released Local Authority new build data to identify which regions are meeting, exceeding, or missing their new build targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex ranks first for exceeding their new build targets, showing how government funding – totalling £9,730,750 – can be effectively turned into real results.

New build detached houses, UK. (Photo by Julian James/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Their strong performance points to a well-executed local strategy, where planning, coordination, and delivery are clearly aligned to meet and surpass housing expectations.

Conversely, areas such as Greater Manchester and Hertfordshire fell markedly short of expectations.

Most strikingly, Greater Manchester delivered no new builds despite a target of 586, while Hertfordshire also recorded zero completions against a promise of 445.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This highlights a troubling disconnect between projected housing supply and the reality of development on the ground.

Daniel Chard, partner at Bird & Co, said: “It’s fascinating to see where the government’s two-pronged strategy – major investment through the Affordable Homes Programme and rigorous tracking of new build completions – is proving effective and where it’s not.

“While some regions are thriving and even surpassing their new build targets, others continue to face systemic challenges. In rural areas, higher per-unit infrastructure costs, limited developer incentives, and strict planning restrictions can stall projects. Meanwhile, urban areas battle high land prices and fierce competition, which can squeeze timelines and budgets.

“Moreover, even when the money is in place, it doesn’t mean the work starts right away. There is often a gap between signing off on funding and actually getting it into developers’ hands. Any delays – whether from Homes England or local funding partners – can mean projects miss key deadlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Planning is another big hurdle. Getting full permission and ticking all the boxes – like environmental checks or traffic reports – can take months. If a council has a backlog or the local community raises concerns, it just drags things out even longer.

“There’s also the question of capacity. Some housing providers and smaller developers are stretched thin, dealing with rising material costs, labour shortages, and tighter finances. Sometimes they must pause or stagger projects, which pushes completions back.

“And even when funding and plans are ready to go, land can be the sticking point. Trying to bring together different plots, deal with multiple landowners, or work around green belt restrictions can take time; until that’s sorted, you simply cannot start building.”

Planning to buy a new build property in 2025? Bird & Co is here to assist; whether you're looking to purchase, sell, or remortgage your home, reach out to their West Sussex conveyancing solicitors at [email protected] or head to their contact page to get started.