​New energy efficient home on Shoreham Beach with basement studio for offers in excess of £950,000

Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
A newly-built energy efficient home in a stunning location on Shoreham Beach has come on the market with Worthing estate agent Robert Luff & Co for offers in excess of £950,000.

The three-storey, three-bedroom house in Old Fort Road is 96 per cent energy efficient, having air source heat pumps with zoned underfloor heating and an EV charging point.

The agents say this is a fantastic property in an enviable location, opposite an access path that takes you directly on to the beach.

Features include a beautiful fitted kitchen with quartz surfaces, an island, Quooker tap and Neff appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and balcony with sea views, the family bathroom has a bath and shower enclosure, and the basement level has a studio with kitchenette and shower room / WC.

The attractive rear garden has a workshop and there is ample off-street parking with an EV charging point.

