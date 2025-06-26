New homes unveiled At Ryebank Gate In Yapton

Located just three miles from Littlehampton beach, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have launched the second phase of homes at Ryebank Gate on Drove Lane, in the quiet town of Yapton.

Proven popular with buyers since launching in 2022, 95 new homes have now been unveiled including two, three and four-bedroom homes, ideal for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers seeking a peaceful lifestyle with excellent transport connections.

The homes have been designed to the latest standards of energy efficiency, with highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, allowing the heat from the sun in whilst minimising heat loss. Advanced systems and smart technologies make the homes up to 65% more energy efficient than an older home.

Gary and Belinda Emery swapped a townhouse for a three-bedroom home at Ryebank Gate. Gary said: “We pretty much exclusively looked at new build homes, because we wanted the move to be as cost-efficient as possible. I didn’t want to have to pay out for the costs of renovating a property, we wanted to walk into something that was fully built and ready to go. Plus, the property is more energy efficient, so will be considerably more affordable to run in the long term.

“Yapton is a little oasis for London escapers! It’s just a fantastic part of the world for enjoying a slower pace of life, and with village life comes the opportunity to focus on family and community.”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties comments: “Yapton offers the ideal balance of countryside life and convenient access to coastal towns. The second phase of homes at Ryebank Gate will bolster the already established community and will provide a range of options for buyers looking to secure an efficient new home.”

Situated between the South Downs and the Sussex coast, Yapton offers residents the peace of village life while being minutes away from the buzzing towns of Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Chichester.

Local attractions, include the historic Arundel Castle, idyllic Climping Beach and South Downs National Park, making it the perfect spot for families. Nearby towns offer a range of shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

Ideal for commuters, Ryebank Gate is located a three-minute drive away from Barnham Station which offers services to Brighton in 48 minutes, Southampton in an hour and London Victoria in under an hour and a half.

The new phase has now launched at Ryebank Gate, with prices for two-bedroom home starting from £279,995.

To find out more about the homes available at Ryebank Gate visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.