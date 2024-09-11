New Life on the sunny South Coast draws delighted new residents to Castle View Court development

Only one new home remains available for purchase on this luxury residential park but orders are now being taken for phase 2

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted new residents are sampling the many and varied attractions Eastbourne has to offer after making the lifestyle choice to move into one of the town’s fastest-selling developments at Castle View Court, on the sun-soaked Sussex coast.

Luxury residential park living is bringing more and more enthusiastic new citizens to the historic town, one of the most desirable locations in the UK, to share in the remarkable quality of life and the natural beauty of the South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly desirable site is close to the seaside town of Pevensey Bay, renowned for its shingle beach and as the place where William the Conqueror landed in 1066 before the Battle of Hastings.

Castle View Court - street

Joe Brunton, Sales Executive at the Castle View Court development, said: “We have almost been overwhelmed by the number of enquiries we have had about our new residential park and by the number of people who have put their own homes in the rest of the UK on the market and moved in

“The bad news for aspiring new residents is that we have only one more home available for purchase. The good news, however, is that we are now taking orders for new homes in our phase 2 development which will begin construction shortly. Prices for these properties start from £235,000.

“In the meantime, following the huge success of our first phase Open Days, we will be staging further such events at Castle View Court on 13th, 14th and 15th September, that’s the Friday through until the Sunday, and again, over the weekend of 25th, 26th and 27th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone seeking further information should contact me, Joe Brunton, on 01323 886754. I shall be delighted to hear from you and expect to be able to answer any queries you may have about your opportunity to live a new, luxury life, here on the south coast.

Castle View Court - drone

“I will also be able to introduce you to many of our neighbours who have been attracted by the fact that the pace of life is less frantic here and that it is a relaxing and pleasant place to live. The beach is only a 10-minute walk away and there is a small golf course and a sailing club nearby.

“And perhaps also by the fact that the phase 2 development, just like the first, is exclusively for people aged over 45, and will provide a secluded location, with a stress-free environment, surrounded by friendly, like-minded people.

“Eastbourne is at its best in the summer months and lots of the people who attended our Open Days in June and the many others who have visited since have taken up the opportunity to join their new neighbours and friends in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new properties at Castle View Court feature a modern, fully fitted kitchen with top range integrated appliances, as well as a comfortable living room and two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

The park is also close to the Pevensey Levels, which are a natural haven for wild birds, flowers, and animals, and local amenities include a GP surgery, a dentist and a supermarket all within 1.5 miles.