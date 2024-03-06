New shared ownership homes coming soon to Alfold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With prices starting from £100,625 based on a 35% share, 65 apartments and houses will be available for aspiring homeowners to purchase with Shared Ownership.

The new development will provide a range of energy-efficient homes to suit different lifestyles, enabling homeowners to take advantage of lower energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearby to Britain’s largest village, Cranleigh, a range of shops, pubs and restaurants are right on the doorstep, with a weekly market to explore.

Abri Loxwood Fields

Stuart Hensby, Sales & Marketing Director at Abri, comments: “Our new range of Shared Ownership homes in Alfold will enable aspiring homeowners to purchase their dream home with just a 5% deposit, making it possible for a range of buyers to get onto the property ladder and move away from the rental market.

“The area is known for its picturesque settings and green spaces, providing a nature filled community on the doorstep while also providing direct links into the city, perfect for families and commuters alike.”

Shared Ownership is a scheme designed to help aspiring homeowners by enabling them to purchase between a 10% and 75% share of a property, while paying a low-cost rent to Abri on the remaining amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just a 5% deposit required, this means that potential buyers at Loxwood Fields could step onto the housing ladder for as little as £5,032.

undefined

Surrounded by the countryside of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the development is ideally located for access to local countryside and outdoor walks and hikes.

Families looking to put down roots in Alfold will be nearby to local school Loxwood Primary and direct transport links from Guildford train station also provide trains to London Waterloo in just over 30 minutes.

Abri’s two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses at Loxwood Fields will launch to market in spring 2024, to register your interest please contact Seymours Estates.

Prices start from £100,625 for a 35% share in a one-bedroom home [full market value: £287,500.]