New to market: Charming and elegant property in Nutbourne

Nestled in a picturesque setting, this five/six-bedroom detached Georgian character property exudes charm and elegance.

Steeped in history, the home boasts exposed beams, a wood burner, and original features throughout, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The property offers four reception rooms, providing ample space for entertaining or relaxing. With annexe potential, this versatile layout caters to various lifestyle needs.

The highlight of the home is the light and spacious kitchen/dining room, featuring doors that open up to the extensive garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

A utility/boot room offers added convenience, while three bathrooms and excellent size bedrooms ensure comfort for the whole family.

The outside space of this property is nothing short of extraordinary, with an extensive garden that includes a patio area perfect for al fresco dining or enjoying the tranquillity of the surrounding landscape.

The additional shed and summer house offer convenient storage solutions for gardening tools, outdoor equipment or home working, ensuring a well-maintained and organised outdoor space.

For those in need of extra storage or parking, a double garage and gated drive provide ample space, giving peace of mind for car owners or hobbyists.

The well-maintained garden provides plenty of room for outdoor activities or relaxation, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful and private oasis.

With its thoughtful design and generous outdoor amenities, this property offers a rare combination of comfort, convenience, and tranquillity, creating an ideal setting for modern living. Further details from Henry Adams in Emsworth.

1 . Contributed Lounge Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Kitchen Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rear Garden Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Dining Photo: Submitted