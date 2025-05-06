New to market: Charming and elegant property in Nutbourne

By Mark Hildyard
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 19:57 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:09 BST
Formerly a notable local Coaching Inn, more recently this detached Georgian character property has exuded charm and elegance as a versatile and welcoming 6-bedroom family home.

Nestled in a picturesque setting, this five/six-bedroom detached Georgian character property exudes charm and elegance.

Steeped in history, the home boasts exposed beams, a wood burner, and original features throughout, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The property offers four reception rooms, providing ample space for entertaining or relaxing. With annexe potential, this versatile layout caters to various lifestyle needs.

The highlight of the home is the light and spacious kitchen/dining room, featuring doors that open up to the extensive garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

A utility/boot room offers added convenience, while three bathrooms and excellent size bedrooms ensure comfort for the whole family.

The outside space of this property is nothing short of extraordinary, with an extensive garden that includes a patio area perfect for al fresco dining or enjoying the tranquillity of the surrounding landscape.

The additional shed and summer house offer convenient storage solutions for gardening tools, outdoor equipment or home working, ensuring a well-maintained and organised outdoor space.

For those in need of extra storage or parking, a double garage and gated drive provide ample space, giving peace of mind for car owners or hobbyists.

The well-maintained garden provides plenty of room for outdoor activities or relaxation, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful and private oasis.

With its thoughtful design and generous outdoor amenities, this property offers a rare combination of comfort, convenience, and tranquillity, creating an ideal setting for modern living. Further details from Henry Adams in Emsworth.

Lounge

1. Contributed

Lounge Photo: Submitted

Kitchen

2. Contributed

Kitchen Photo: Submitted

Rear Garden

3. Contributed

Rear Garden Photo: Submitted

Dining

4. Contributed

Dining Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianEmsworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice