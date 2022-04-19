Next step taken to build 34 ‘affordable’ homes in Petworth

The development, managed by the Aster Group, will deliver 100 per cent affordable housing on the 0.8 hectare site on an L shaped site adjacent to Rotherlea Care Home previously used as part of the former school site.

This will be a mixture of rented and shared ownership homes meeting much needed ‘affordable’ housing for the planning authority, South Downs National Park.

Work is expected to begin on site in November 2022 with completion in May 2024.

Housebuilding. Picture by Shutterstock

Rob Boughton, Thakeham CEO said: “As in many parts of the country, demand for affordable housing in the South Downs National Park outstrips supply. We are pleased our first work for Aster Group will help to improve the local need for new homes.

“Sustainability continues to be a priority for Thakeham. The proposed timber frame homes at Petworth are designed to be energy efficient and equipped with features to minimise their environmental impact. It means new residents will benefit from high quality housing, lower energy bills and more money in their pockets.”