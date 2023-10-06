No detail overlooked in five-bedroom Littlehampton house that blends period charm and contemporary luxury

This five-bedroom, end-terrace house in Littlehampton offers a blend of period charm and contemporary luxury, and the agents say no detail has been overlooked.

Located in East Ham Road, the warm and welcoming home has just come on the market with Fox & Sons, with offers over £600,000 invited.

A real feature of the property is the bespoke modern lighting and flooring, while classic period features include the bay window, high ceilings and archways.

The ground floor is open plan, with lounge, dining room and modern kitchen, and there is also a modern family bathroom, low maintenance rear garden and garage.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

