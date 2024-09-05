Oakley Green welcomes first purchasers

The first homebuyers are now moving into their chosen new homes at Oakley Green, the outstanding collection of luxury houses and apartments at Lavant from award-winning housebuilder, Oakford Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior-designed Show Home at Oakley Green and a new View Home showcase the clean lines and clever layouts of Oakford Homes. The company’s high standards of architecture, specification and finish are built into every home. Not surprisingly, interest has been high from buyers seeking the ultimate in style and quality.

Sebastian Kemp, director of Oakford Homes, said, “We’re delighted to be welcoming our first purchasers at Oakley Green and hope they will have many happy years in their new homes. With the Show Home open to view and the first owners taking up residence, there’s a wide choice of styles and sizes of homes, whether you’re downsizing or looking for somewhere larger where you can enjoy outdoor living from your doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village of Lavant is a beautiful place to live, surrounded by the countryside of the South Downs National Park and with all the advantages of city living four miles away in Chichester. You can stroll or cycle directly into the city along the tree-lined Centurion Way - and the Goodwood Estate is even closer.

A beautiful, interior-designer Show Home is now open at Oakley Green, Lavant, by Oakford Homes

To reflect the countryside setting, Oakford Homes has incorporated a landscaped green space at the heart of Oakley Green creating a natural, open focus point for residents to enjoy. Some of the homes also have terrific views up to The Trundle.

Oakford Homes takes great pride in their premium specification and finishes, which are selected to ensure the perfect balance of comfort, sophistication and style without the need to add any further options and extras.

At Oakley Green, your home features a designer kitchen with composite stone worktops and a suite of Smeg appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and induction hob. A Quooker tap is installed for hot water on demand. Laundry areas are also fitted with a Smeg washing machine and a separate tumble dryer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy efficiency is another advantage of the newly built homes at Oakley Green which are created with sustainability in mind. Underfloor ground-floor heating, timber double-glazed windows and air-sourced heat pumps are installed as standard, keeping you warm with lower running costs.

Even the little details, such as USB charging points in all bedrooms and PIR night lights fitted in bathrooms and ensuites, are designed to make life a little more luxurious. A combination of attractive porcelain floor tiles and carpets throughout creates a stylish welcome from the moment you move in.