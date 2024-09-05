Oakley Green welcomes first purchasers
The interior-designed Show Home at Oakley Green and a new View Home showcase the clean lines and clever layouts of Oakford Homes. The company’s high standards of architecture, specification and finish are built into every home. Not surprisingly, interest has been high from buyers seeking the ultimate in style and quality.
Sebastian Kemp, director of Oakford Homes, said, “We’re delighted to be welcoming our first purchasers at Oakley Green and hope they will have many happy years in their new homes. With the Show Home open to view and the first owners taking up residence, there’s a wide choice of styles and sizes of homes, whether you’re downsizing or looking for somewhere larger where you can enjoy outdoor living from your doorstep.”
The village of Lavant is a beautiful place to live, surrounded by the countryside of the South Downs National Park and with all the advantages of city living four miles away in Chichester. You can stroll or cycle directly into the city along the tree-lined Centurion Way - and the Goodwood Estate is even closer.
To reflect the countryside setting, Oakford Homes has incorporated a landscaped green space at the heart of Oakley Green creating a natural, open focus point for residents to enjoy. Some of the homes also have terrific views up to The Trundle.
Oakford Homes takes great pride in their premium specification and finishes, which are selected to ensure the perfect balance of comfort, sophistication and style without the need to add any further options and extras.
At Oakley Green, your home features a designer kitchen with composite stone worktops and a suite of Smeg appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and induction hob. A Quooker tap is installed for hot water on demand. Laundry areas are also fitted with a Smeg washing machine and a separate tumble dryer.
Energy efficiency is another advantage of the newly built homes at Oakley Green which are created with sustainability in mind. Underfloor ground-floor heating, timber double-glazed windows and air-sourced heat pumps are installed as standard, keeping you warm with lower running costs.
Even the little details, such as USB charging points in all bedrooms and PIR night lights fitted in bathrooms and ensuites, are designed to make life a little more luxurious. A combination of attractive porcelain floor tiles and carpets throughout creates a stylish welcome from the moment you move in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.