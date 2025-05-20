On the market: Historic cottage in one of Horsham's most sought-after roads

The cottage has many original character features and has three reception rooms, three bath/shower rooms, a charming west-facing rear garden and a detached double garage nearby.

It is within walking distance of the town centre in the historic conservation area of the Causeway and is on sale – with no onward chain – via estate agents Alex Harvey, priced from £1,375,000.

The welcoming hallway provides access to the sitting room, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, downstairs cloakroom, family room and stairwell to the first floor. The spacious sitting room is a lovely, versatile space with a feature inglenook fireplace and exposed beams. The dual aspect kitchen/dining room is bright and airy with plenty of natural light and stylish wood flooring. The kitchen is fitted with a variety of traditional units with contrasting Corian worktops and finished with blue/grey tiling. Appliances include a range-style cooker, with gas hob and extractor over, microwave, fridge and integrated dishwasher.

The utility room, accessed via the conservatory, has an additional sink and space with plumbing for a washing machine, dryer and fridge/freezer.

The conservatory, with views across the garden, has fitted blinds and heating, ensuring the space can be enjoyed all year round. The split staircase leads to the first-floor, part-galleried landings providing access to three double bedrooms, a good-sized single room and the family bathroom.

Bedroom one has the benefit of a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room. Bedroom two has built-in wardrobes and a luxury en-suite bathroom that includes a rolltop bath and separate shower cubicle. The rear garden, accessed via the conservatory or kitchen, is a lovely west-facing, walled mature garden with a walled area of lawn with mature flower beds and an arbour seat to the rear. A generous area of decking across the back of the conservatory, offers the perfect space for alfresco dining.

The property also benefits from a double garage en-bloc in nearby Normandy Gardens.

1 . Causeway cottage The historic cottage is in Horsham's Causeway - one of the most sought-after roads in the town Photo: Contributed

2 . Causeway cottage The cosy living room Photo: Contributed

3 . Causeway cottage The dual aspect kitchen/dining room is bright and airy and fitted with a variety of traditional units. Appliances include a range-style cooker, microwave, fridge and integrated dishwasher. Photo: Contributed