One-bedroom Horsham property up for sale with a guide price of £75,000
A one-bedroom maisonette in Horsham is to be sold by public auction later this month – with a guide price of £75,000.
The ground floor property – at The Pines, Horsham – is situated in a mid terrace building arranged over ground and first floors and has a private garden.
The property is held on a 99 year lease from December 25 1975 and therefore has 51 years unexpired.
Agents Zoopla say a notice to extend the lease will be served prior to completion, the rights of which would be assigned to the incoming buyer.#
The auction will be held on June 28 at 9am.
See: www.zoopla.co.uk
