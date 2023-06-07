NationalWorldTV
The property - at 58 The Pines, Horsham - is to be sold by auction with a guide price of £75,000

One-bedroom Horsham property up for sale with a guide price of £75,000

A one-bedroom maisonette in Horsham is to be sold by public auction later this month – with a guide price of £75,000.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

The ground floor property – at The Pines, Horsham – is situated in a mid terrace building arranged over ground and first floors and has a private garden.

The property is held on a 99 year lease from December 25 1975 and therefore has 51 years unexpired.

Agents Zoopla say a notice to extend the lease will be served prior to completion, the rights of which would be assigned to the incoming buyer.#

The auction will be held on June 28 at 9am.

See: www.zoopla.co.uk

The kitchen has a door leading out to the garden

1. Kitchen

The kitchen has a door leading out to the garden Photo: Contributed

The living room leads off from the kitchen

2. Living room

The living room leads off from the kitchen Photo: Contributed

The property has one bedroom

3. Bedroom

The property has one bedroom Photo: Contributed

The bedroom has built-in cupboards

4. Bedroom

The bedroom has built-in cupboards Photo: Contributed

