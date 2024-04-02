​Open day planned at mock-Tudor Worthing property new to the market

An open day is being held at a mock-Tudor Worthing property that has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £575,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 10:25 BST

The property benefits from a modern kitchen/breakfast room, spacious dining room, bay-fronted lounge and a downstairs toilet. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms with plenty of storage areas and a family bathroom. Other benefits include off-road parking, a garage and a low maintenance south-westerly-facing wraparound garden.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached house is situated in Ardale Close, a small, intimate cul-de-sac in West Worthing, with easy access to shops and less than a ten-minute walk from the beach. The open day will be held on Saturday, April 13. Contact Robert Luff & Co to make a booking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Ardale Close, Worthing

Ardale Close, Worthing

An open day is being held on Saturday, April 13, at this mock-Tudor Worthing property that has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £575,000. Photo: Zoopla

2. Ardale Close, Worthing

Ardale Close, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

3. Ardale Close, Worthing

Ardale Close, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

4. Ardale Close, Worthing

Ardale Close, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

