The property benefits from a modern kitchen/breakfast room, spacious dining room, bay-fronted lounge and a downstairs toilet. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms with plenty of storage areas and a family bathroom. Other benefits include off-road parking, a garage and a low maintenance south-westerly-facing wraparound garden.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached house is situated in Ardale Close, a small, intimate cul-de-sac in West Worthing, with easy access to shops and less than a ten-minute walk from the beach. The open day will be held on Saturday, April 13. Contact Robert Luff & Co to make a booking.

1 . Ardale Close, Worthing An open day is being held on Saturday, April 13, at this mock-Tudor Worthing property that has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £575,000. Photo: Zoopla

