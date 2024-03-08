‘Outstanding' four-bedroom detached property ‘enviably situated’ in Eastbourne for sale for £750,000

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £750,000.

The listing states: “Enviably situated in Meads enjoying easy access to the South Downs and the amenities of Meads Village - An outstanding three to four bedroom detached house of individual design featuring beautifully established south facing park-like gardens together with the benefit of a double garage.

"Built in the 1960's the property provides bright and generously proportioned accommodation with principal reception rooms arranged on the first floor, taking full advantage of the wonderful aspect over the extensive mature gardens.

"The generous first floor accommodation comprises a 20' x 14'6 triple aspect living room, a 12' x 11' dining room providing potential for a fourth bedroom if required and a spacious kitchen communicating with the breakfast/landing area enjoying access to the gardens.

"The ground floor accommodation provides three spacious double bedrooms, all with en-suite shower rooms and a large reception hall/snug area.

"The property occupies a much favoured position in Meads enjoying easy access to the South Downs as well as Meads Village with its range of local shops and amenities.

"The seafront at Holywell is within a quarter of a mile and the town centre with its comprehensive range of shopping facilities, theatres and mainline railway station is about one mile distant.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie & Tarrant.

1 . Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Salisbury Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla