​Penthouse at award-winning Worthing seafront Bayside Apartments comes on the market at £2million

The top-floor at Bayside in Worthing, one of the finest penthouse apartments on the south coast, has come on the market with Pear Properties with a guide price of £2million.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT

This stunning seafront apartment boasts unparalleled panoramic views of the sea and South Downs, creating a truly exceptional living experience.

The three double bedroom home, built by award-winning developers Roffey Homes, is offered for sale in virtually brand-new condition, having been occupied for only a handful of days since original construction.

Numerous features including a stunning double-aspect living room, high-end kitchen with fully-integrated Miele appliances, luxurious master bedroom suite and wraparound panoramic balcony.

As a resident, you will have access to the swimming pool, spa, and fitness suite. There is also private parking with an allocated double-length car parking space in the secure basement car park and a private lockable store.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This stunning seafront apartment, one of the finest penthouse apartments on the south coast, has come on the market with Pear Properties with a guide price of £2million

