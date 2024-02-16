​Penthouse at award-winning Worthing seafront Bayside Apartments comes on the market at £2million

This stunning seafront apartment boasts unparalleled panoramic views of the sea and South Downs, creating a truly exceptional living experience.
The three double bedroom home, built by award-winning developers Roffey Homes, is offered for sale in virtually brand-new condition, having been occupied for only a handful of days since original construction.
Numerous features including a stunning double-aspect living room, high-end kitchen with fully-integrated Miele appliances, luxurious master bedroom suite and wraparound panoramic balcony.
As a resident, you will have access to the swimming pool, spa, and fitness suite. There is also private parking with an allocated double-length car parking space in the secure basement car park and a private lockable store.
