Period property with direct sea views comes on the market in Worthing priced at £925,000

The light and beautiful terraced house in Brighton Road is in a highly sought after location, close to the town centre, with the benefit of off-street parking.

The agents say the property boasts character the whole way through, with the use of original Victorian covings, architraves, ceiling roses and corbels and beautiful characteristic archways.

The living room has an open fireplace and separate lounge and dining areas, the kitchen has plenty of space and there is a good-size utility room. There are two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom on the second floor and three bedrooms on the first floor, including a master with en-suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room that could make a sixth bedroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Brighton Road, Worthing This five-bedroom period property on Worthing seafront has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £925,000 Photo: Zoopla

