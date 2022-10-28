Pictures: Eastbourne town centre house listed with guide price of £1,250,000

The seven-bed semi-detached house in Arlington Road was listed on Zoopla on October 21.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An outstanding seven bedroom Edwardian residence retaining much of its original character having been the subject of sympathetic modernisation over recent years, enviably located in the Saffrons area, within a few hundred yards of Eastbourne railway station. The light, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation is arranged over three floors with a handsome staircase rising to the first and second floors.

"All seven bedrooms are generous double rooms with the master bedroom having a spacious en-suite bathroom, with roll-top bath and shower cubicle. The other two first floor bedrooms are served by a shower room. The second floor accommodation of four double bedrooms and a further refitted shower room are not compromised by lower ceiling heights.

"The house is set within delightful walled gardens that extend to approximately 70' at the rear with an extensive patio and lawn together with a very useful home office/studio, with off-road parking to the front of the house for three vehicles. An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the merits of this exceptional family home.”

The property was last sold in July 2015 for £700,000, according to Zoopla.

