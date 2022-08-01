PICTURES: Friston property listed with guide price of £2,800,000-£3,300,000

The listing for the property in Old Willingdon Road has been described as ‘an extremely rare and exciting opportunity’.

On the Zoopla listing it says the property has equestrian facilities situated in ‘one of Sussex's most prestigious roads, nestled within the stunning South Downs National Park’.

The house also has a heated outdoor swimming pool.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “The property benefits from five double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a further upstairs shower washroom and two ground floor washrooms and enjoys a superb master bedroom suite with large walk-in dressing room and private balcony, enjoying magnificent views across the rear garden to the South Downs.”

