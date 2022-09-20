PICTURES: ‘Intriguing’ Eastbourne house listed for £1,250,000

The property in Blackwater Road was listed on Zoopla on September 8.

On the Zoopla listing the property has been described as a Victorian detached house of individual design.

The house has a swimming pool and a self-contained one bedroom detached annex which is currently generating rental income, according to Zoopla.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Believed to date back to circa 1874 Clovelly Cottage has been much improved and extended in recent years and now combines Victorian charm with a modern contemporary bespoke interior. A fine feature is the fitted kitchen/breakfast room with extended seating area and an open plan sitting room with bifold doors which open onto the walled garden.

"There is a large balcony to the side and rear elevations. The detached self-contained annexe provides a potential home income opportunity. Situated opposite Eastbourne College, Clovelly Cottage is enviably located within the exclusive residential area of lower Meads which is conveniently placed for Eastbourne town centre with its wide range of amenities including the recently refurbished Beacon Shopping Centre and mainline rail services to London Victoria and to Gatwick.”

All pictures courtesy of Zoopla.

