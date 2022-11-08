Pictures: ‘One of Eastbourne's very finest penthouses’ listed with guide price of £900,000

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “One of Eastbourne 's very finest penthouses - commanding breathtaking views over the adjacent scenic Saffrons Cricket Ground and the town to the sea from most of the spacious accommodation and large terraces.

"The generous proportions of the accommodation will be noted overleaf but the quality of design and the views from the excellent accommodation will only be appreciated by an internal inspection. This is a penthouse of great potential and Compton Lodge is deemed to be one of the very finest developments of this type in the Eastbourne area. There is no onward chain.”