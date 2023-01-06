Pictures: 'One of the finest houses within the exclusive area of Friston' listed with guide price of £1,950,000

‘One of the finest houses within the exclusive area of Friston' has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,950,000.

The six-bedroom house in Royston Close was listed on Zoopla on Friday, January 6.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Surrounded by miles of scenic downland countryside within the South Downs National Park - a substantial five/six bedroom Sussex-style detached house of impressive design set within beautifully landscaped gardens of about 0.75 acres with the benefit of a substantial two-storey detached double garage block with a 15' x 12' studio/home office.

"Constructed in 2010 with particular emphasis given to the quality of build and high insulation values, the property affords generous and superbly appointed family accommodation providing an internal floor area of approximately 5,454 sq ft (469.5 sq m).

"Features within the house include a welcoming and particularly spacious reception hall with oak flooring and a handsome bespoke oak staircase leading to a feature galleried landing.”

