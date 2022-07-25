PICTURES: 'Outstanding' Eastbourne house listed for £1,200,000

The detached house in The Grove was listed on Zoopla on Friday, July 22.

The property has been described in the Zoopla listing as ‘an outstanding spaciously proportioned and newly renovated extended detached family home commanding a glorious southerly aspect over extensive lawned gardens’.

According to Zoopla the property was last sold in July 2016 for £525,000.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “The subject of tasteful and extensive extension and improvement this fine property exhibits cutting edge design features which include a magnificent and luxuriously equipped 24' x 23' kitchen/dining room which, with the large sitting room, commands outstanding views over lovely gardens.

"Only an internal inspection will convey the merit and great style of this fine property.”

All pictures courtesy of Zoopla.

1. The Grove, Eastbourne The Grove, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

