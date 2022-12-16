Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pictures: Pevensey house with pool listed with guide price of £925,000-£950,000

A five-bedroom house in Pevensey has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £925,000-£950,000.

By Jacob Panons
20 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 11:53am

The detached house in Rattle Road, Westham, was listed on Zoopla on December 1.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Eastbourne Property Shop welcome to the market, this most impressive detached residence that has been significantly extended and improved by the presented owners and now provides versatile accommodation for a large family incorporating annexe potential and where a huge amount of parking is provided.

"Having five principal first floor bedrooms, en suite facilities and a family bath and shower room/wc and three existing ground floor receptions could also provide bedroom usage if required and engineered oak flooring extends through much of the ground floor. There is a 33’x12’ approx. stylish modern kitchen/breakfast/dining room where access is provided to a gym/sauna/shower room and adjoining hot tub room (all of which could be converted to create an annexe if required)."

On the listing it says the property also has a heated swimming pool.

1. Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ZooplaPevensey