On the listing it reads: “Masonbryant are delighted to offer for sale this spacious detached beachfront property, comprising lounge, kitchen, utility room (formally bedroom four), ground floor bathroom and three further bedrooms. To the rear this attractive house offers a good size tiered garden and single garage with adjacent parking.

"To the front there is an attractive beachside garden commanding unrivalled sea and coastal views in the highly sought-after village of Pevensey Bay, we believe this is a must-see for anyone seeking a waterfront main residence or holiday home. Viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate this imposing house and the beachfront views.”