PICTURES: Take a look inside first show home at Brighton's Edward Street Quarter development

Based on Edward Street, the development will offer 168 homes – made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments – many with outside space and access to a panoramic roof terrace.

Interested homeowners are now able to see inside the two-bedroom show home, dressed by interior design practice, Honky. The bright interiors also incorporate the work of several Brighton-based artists, including Pheobe Boddy, Marcelina Amelia, Polly Arnett and Faye Bridgwater.

Scroll through the images below to see inside the two-bedroom show home.

Steve Eccles, director at developer Socius, said: “It’s clear after the success of our opening weekend that there is a lot of interest in our new homes, with many apartments under offer, as more people look to take advantage of the exceptional space, new neighbourhood and enjoy life by the sea.”

Edward Street Quarter will also include office space, and leisure, retail and hospitality facilities. It is being jointly developed by Socius, First Base and Patron Capital Partners.

Prices for homes at Edward Street Quarter start from £300,000 for a flexi one bed, superior one bed for £370,000, two bed for £490,000 and three beds for £760,000. Homes will be ready to move into in summer 2022.

To book a viewing, you can do so via www.edwardstreetquarter.comRead more Brighton and Hove stories on our new Sussex World website: Brighton and Hove | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

1. Inside the two-bedroom show home at Brighton's Edward Street Quarter development Photo Sales

2. Inside the two-bedroom show home at Brighton's Edward Street Quarter development Photo Sales

3. Inside the two-bedroom show home at Brighton's Edward Street Quarter development Photo Sales

4. Inside the two-bedroom show home at Brighton's Edward Street Quarter development Photo Sales