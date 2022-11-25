Pictures: 'Tastefully enhanced' Hailsham house listed with guide price of £1,300,000-£1,400,000

A 'tastefully enhanced' house in Hailsham has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,300,000-£1,400,000.

The six-bed detached house is in Rickney Lane, Downash, according to Zoopla.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An extremely rare opportunity to purchase a very attractive and tastefully enhanced and extended detached six-bedroomed family home already with numerous existing wonderful character features, in addition to being complimented with further cottage styling, including oak doors and oak skirting, an impressive oak staircase, a fitted wood burner within a large inglenook fireplace and numerous exposed feature beams in various rooms.

"This charming home now has a considerable amount of accommodation since being extended, including four bedrooms to the first floor and two further bedrooms to the ground floor. The upstairs accommodation has two luxury ensuite shower rooms, as well as a further luxury family bathroom/shower room.”

The property was listed on Zoopla on November 17.

1. Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Rickney Lane, Downash, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales