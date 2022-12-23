Pictures: Three-bed bungalow in Hailsham listed with guide price of £825,000-£855,000

On the listing it reads: “Three double bedrooms, spacious living, secluded wrap-around gardens, a double garage and a large workshop - it's all here in this amazing Sussex village property. A wonderful place to spend time with family and friends, to entertain or just relax and soak it all up.

"[There is] more than enough room for young adults and parents to all have their own space and to host family gatherings. The large workshop/garage will catch the eye of any car enthusiasts, part-time 'artisans' of all descriptions or perhaps you would like to work from home - journey time approximately 20 seconds to the home office. If you need more space than what's here already, the loft has so much potential with full planning permission granted (wd/2022/1987/F).”