Pictures: ‘Unique’ seafront home in Pevensey Bay listed with guide price of £1,100,000

A ‘Unique’ seafront house in Pevensey Bay with ‘stunning panoramic views’ has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,100,000.

The three-storey property in Norman Road, which can boast four or five bedrooms, was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, February 8.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “The Gambit is a distinctive, tall detached seafront home with enviable uninterrupted views that offers three-storeys of spacious and light-filled accommodation.

"The stylishly renovated property is entered via a central hallway running through to the staircase which rises to the first-floor level. From here, the lovely 28 ft. sitting room is accessed with its feature fireplace, bright bay window and southerly aspect, offering an excellent entertaining space with panoramic views.

"Adjacent is the contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining area, which has wide double glazed bi-folding doors to the sun terrace.”

The property was last sold in March 2017 for £485,000, according to Zoopla.

