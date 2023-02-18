An estate and lettings agent has done some unconventional research to help homeowners in Sussex and beyond prepare their homes for the end of the world.

Barrows and Forrester have revealed how much it could cost homeowners to get ready for Doomsday

Barrows and Forrester decided to reveal how much it could set people back to get ready after the Doomsday was recently set at 90 seconds to midnight.

The symbolic clock, which was designed by Albert Einstein, is used by scientists to measure how close the world is to potential destruction.

Barrows and Forrester pointed out that the news comes as fear grows about the possibility of nuclear war, the declining economy and the post-apocalypse show The Last of Us doing well on TV.

James Forrester, managing director of Barrows and Forrester, said: “It’s all been a bit doom and gloom of late, with the economic woes of the nation really the least of our worries according to the timekeeper of the Doomsday Clock. When considering a home improvement, the usual advice to homeowners would be to consider the cost of the work versus the added value it will bring. In this instance, it’s probably best to invest in the best and spare no cost, as cutting corners in a post-apocalyptic property market is ill-advised.

“The good news is that many of us are already adapting our way of life when it comes to energy efficiency, as well as growing our own food, and in doing so we’ve given ourselves some chance of survival should Judgement Day come.”

Barrows and Forrester’s tips, with associated costs, are as follows:

CCTV: Installing this will let you know if people are at your door. Basic wi-fi app-based systems can be purchased for between £50-£100 and a premium system can be upwards of £1,000.

Security Gates: A manual security gate costs about £300 and an automatic security gate costs around £5,000.

Barbed-Wire Fencing: Bolstering the rest of your perimeter can be done with barbed-wire fencing, which costs £45 for around 200m. Additional fence panels are £40 per panel.

Bullet-Proof Windows & High Security Locks: These are £100 per sq ft and Barrows and Forrester said they provide a hard to breach barrier for enemies like zombies.

High security locks: These cost upward of £70 with a locksmith costing between £40 to £80 for a callout.

Armoured Car: One of the most popular is the HIZIR Armoured Combat Vehicle at £500,000.

Water Collection: A rainwater butt costs only £50 and a full harvesting system ranges from £200,000 to £300,000.

Solar Panels: These could provide energy if a power grid collapses but an advanced system costs upwards of £8,000.

Sustainable Food Source: A 10x10 ft polytunnel costs £575 while upgrading to a glass structure greenhouse costs from £2,000 to £5,000.

Food Storage: A basic storage room extension of 35 sq ft will set residents back £7,150 but people might need to go underground to keep fruits and vegetables fresh.

Underground Bunker: This provides maximum security and a place to keep fresh food and water. But a shelter of 300 sq ft will cost almost £46,000.

